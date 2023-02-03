Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Aptiv by 122.9% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 399 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 94.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $128.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

Aptiv stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.83. The stock had a trading volume of 610,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,659,620. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $147.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a PE ratio of 102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

