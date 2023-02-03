Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) Shares Purchased by White Pine Capital LLC

White Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) by 654.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,724 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC owned 0.29% of Apyx Medical worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 497,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apyx Medical in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Apyx Medical Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $3.39 on Friday. Apyx Medical Co. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $11.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Apyx Medical to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Apyx Medical to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JMP Securities downgraded Apyx Medical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

Apyx Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.