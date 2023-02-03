Arcblock (ABT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $436,839.24

Arcblock (ABT) traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 3rd. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $14.66 million and approximately $436,839.24 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Arcblock

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

