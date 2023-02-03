Ardor (ARDR) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.33 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $92.85 million and $4.33 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0929 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00090970 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00064003 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010565 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000308 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024925 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004417 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 48.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000159 BTC.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Ardor
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.