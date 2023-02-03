Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $19.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.15. Ark Restaurants has a 12-month low of $15.50 and a 12-month high of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 million, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 10,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 113,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 37,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.