Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD) Trading 0.4% Higher

Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:GYLD – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72. 3,972 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 3,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GYLD. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 141.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 72,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 42,423 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 89.2% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 48,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 22,758 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 28.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Arrow Dow Jones Global Yield ETF by 175.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period.

