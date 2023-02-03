Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) PT Raised to $131.00 at Truist Financial

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.15% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARW. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arrow Electronics from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arrow Electronics from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Arrow Electronics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.60.

Arrow Electronics Stock Up 10.2 %

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $132.53 on Friday. Arrow Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $5.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.01. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics will post 22.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Electronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 830.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Arrow Electronics by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 389 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment is involved in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value-added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

