Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) PT Raised to $230.00

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $220.00 to $230.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AJG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $211.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock opened at $194.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day moving average is $185.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.03 and a twelve month high of $202.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total value of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 111,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $28,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

