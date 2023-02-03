Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 99.80% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company had revenue of $226.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of APAM stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.98.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.47%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 76.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on APAM. TheStreet downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 26.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 832,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,777,000 after purchasing an additional 24,651 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 134.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,939 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

