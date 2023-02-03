Arweave (AR) Price Up 19% Over Last Week

Arweave (AR) traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 3rd. In the last week, Arweave has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.33 or 0.00052719 BTC on major exchanges. Arweave has a total market capitalization of $411.87 million and approximately $53.12 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,394.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.38 or 0.00587246 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.41 or 0.00185573 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000765 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
