Arweave Market Cap Hits $409.89 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. One Arweave coin can currently be bought for approximately $12.27 or 0.00052448 BTC on exchanges. Arweave has a market cap of $409.89 million and $65.61 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,402.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.87 or 0.00589106 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.28 or 0.00184938 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000769 BTC.
About Arweave
Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The official website for Arweave is www.arweave.org. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.
