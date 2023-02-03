ASA International Group (LON:ASAI) Stock Price Up 0.3%

ASA International Group PLC (LON:ASAI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 99.25 ($1.23) and last traded at GBX 99.25 ($1.23). Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 103,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99 ($1.22).

ASA International Group Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £99.50 million and a P/E ratio of 621.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 95.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 91.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 306.15.

About ASA International Group

ASA International Group PLC provides microfinancing services in Africa and Asia. It offers loans to low-income female micro-entrepreneurs. The company also provides various collateral-free loans, including small and small business loans to start or grow businesses. It operates through a network of 2,044 branches.

