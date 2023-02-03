Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.89 EPS

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 34.33%. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.46 earnings per share.

Asbury Automotive Group stock traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $245.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,254. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $184.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17. Asbury Automotive Group has a 12 month low of $138.88 and a 12 month high of $253.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 761,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,929,000 after purchasing an additional 198,985 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 360.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 241,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,953,000 after acquiring an additional 189,329 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,577,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,878,000 after acquiring an additional 122,138 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 130,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,868,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,879,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

