Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Ashland’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS.

Ashland Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ASH traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $106.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,782. Ashland has a 1 year low of $83.29 and a 1 year high of $114.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.09 and its 200-day moving average is $104.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several research firms have weighed in on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 217.5% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,074 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ashland by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashland in the 2nd quarter valued at $504,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Recommended Stories

