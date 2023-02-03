Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Given New $136.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $136.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ashland from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ashland from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.13.

Shares of Ashland stock opened at $107.62 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ashland has a 12-month low of $83.29 and a 12-month high of $114.36.

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ashland by 9.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ashland by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ashland by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ashland by 25.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

