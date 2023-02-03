Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.58 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.23% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

Ashland Stock Performance

NYSE:ASH opened at $107.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Get Ashland alerts:

Ashland Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ashland

ASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ashland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Ashland by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,762,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,425,000 after buying an additional 33,518 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 8.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,354,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,321,000 after buying an additional 111,135 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ashland by 33.9% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,027,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,092,000 after buying an additional 259,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ashland by 26.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 595,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,564,000 after buying an additional 126,255 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland by 13.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 555,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,636,000 after purchasing an additional 64,605 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland

(Get Rating)

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.