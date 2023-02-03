Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Receives $18.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.64.

Several brokerages have commented on ARZGY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.00 ($17.39) to €17.50 ($19.02) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Societe Generale dropped their price target on shares of Assicurazioni Generali from €16.80 ($18.26) to €16.45 ($17.88) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Assicurazioni Generali from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

Assicurazioni Generali Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ARZGY opened at $9.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09. Assicurazioni Generali has a 52-week low of $6.58 and a 52-week high of $11.71.

About Assicurazioni Generali

Assicurazioni Generali SpA engages in the provision of insurance and financial products. It operates through the following business segments: Life, Property and Casualty, Asset Management, and Holding and Other Businesses. The Life segment offers coverage through a lump sum or an annuity payment if an event occurs involving human life in exchange for the premium payment as remuneration from the policyholder for the risk taken.

