Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.

Associated Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc Stock Performance

ASB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 881,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Associated Banc ( NYSE:ASB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Associated Banc had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $452.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Associated Banc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Associated Banc

(Get Rating)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.