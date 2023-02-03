Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th.
Associated Banc has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Associated Banc has a dividend payout ratio of 32.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Associated Banc to earn $2.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.2%.
Associated Banc Stock Performance
ASB traded up $0.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.59. 881,911 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,796. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $25.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ASB shares. Bank of America raised Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insider Activity
In other Associated Banc news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,346.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 10,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $270,023.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,419,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Stein sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $291,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,714,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.04% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 1,891.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Associated Banc by 11.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Associated Banc
Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty, Community, Consumer and Business, and Risk Management and Shared Services.
