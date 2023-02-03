Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,542.51

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,542.51 ($19.05) and traded as high as GBX 1,891 ($23.35). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 1,875 ($23.16), with a volume of 937,068 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,630 ($20.13) price objective on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,575 ($19.45) to GBX 1,600 ($19.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($24.70) target price on shares of Associated British Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,716 ($21.19).

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.66. The company has a market capitalization of £15.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,202.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,696.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,547.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a GBX 29.90 ($0.37) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Associated British Foods’s previous dividend of $13.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Associated British Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 38.98%.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

