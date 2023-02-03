AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $9,070.86 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9,070.86.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZN. Guggenheim cut their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AZN. FMR LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,319,805 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 105,084.2% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,845,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,227 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 407.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,093,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,553,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,137 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 6,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,611,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AZN opened at $63.15 on Friday. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $52.65 and a one year high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.34 and its 200-day moving average is $62.75. The company has a market capitalization of $195.74 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that AstraZeneca will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

