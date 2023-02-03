AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,149 shares during the period. AstraZeneca accounts for 2.0% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,741,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,090,278. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $197.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.51, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AZN shares. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £125 ($154.38) to £135 ($166.73) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

