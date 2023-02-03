AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,125 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZN opened at $64.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $52.65 and a 12 month high of $72.12. The company has a market cap of $198.47 billion, a PE ratio of 94.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($148.20) to £118 ($145.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.46) to GBX 126 ($1.56) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9,510.67.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

