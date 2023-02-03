ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ATI ( NYSE:ATI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 105.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 3,539.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 602,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after acquiring an additional 527,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $12,302,000.

About ATI

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

