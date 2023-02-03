ATI (NYSE:ATI) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

ATI (NYSE:ATIGet Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ATI also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.00-$2.30 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on ATI from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on ATI from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ATI in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised ATI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.00.

ATI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ATI traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,047,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ATI has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.58 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00.

ATI (NYSE:ATIGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATI will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total transaction of $876,588.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at $4,919,538. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ATI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ATI by 14.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,941,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 105.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,181,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,703,000 after acquiring an additional 606,005 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI by 3,539.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 619,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,475,000 after acquiring an additional 602,107 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ATI by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,354,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,970,000 after acquiring an additional 527,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI in the first quarter valued at $12,302,000.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.