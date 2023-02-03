Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Atlas from $14.45 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATCO. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlas during the third quarter worth $49,254,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth $32,827,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 27.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,609,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,500 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the third quarter worth $21,198,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Atlas by 80.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,282 shares during the last quarter. 68.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ATCO opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Atlas has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.51. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Atlas had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Atlas will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Atlas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.27%.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

