Atom Investors LP Invests $80,000 in 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2023

Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of 374Water, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWOGet Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $732,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $4,764,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $1,613,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of 374Water during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

374Water Stock Performance

SCWO opened at $3.36 on Friday. 374Water, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.76 and a fifty-two week high of $4.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10.

374Water (NASDAQ:SCWOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. 374Water had a negative net margin of 163.84% and a negative return on equity of 33.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter.

About 374Water

374Water, Inc is a clean technology company. It offers supercritical water oxidation (SWCO) waste processors. It caters to the municipal and industrial wastewater treatment plants, food waste, chemical plants, and army camps and emergency situations. The company was founded by Yaacov Nagar and Marc Deshusses on April 30, 2021 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 374Water (NASDAQ:SCWO)

