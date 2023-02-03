Atom Investors LP Purchases New Holdings in Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,830 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 690.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 447,588 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 390,975 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,204,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 47.4% in the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 500,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 161,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,317,000 after buying an additional 159,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 10.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 872,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,670,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the period. 49.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AKTS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Akoustis Technologies to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. B. Riley started coverage on Akoustis Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Akoustis Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Akoustis Technologies stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56. Akoustis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.75.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. Akoustis Technologies had a negative net margin of 342.71% and a negative return on equity of 51.16%. Analysts anticipate that Akoustis Technologies, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc is a filter solutions company, which engages in the development, design, and manufacture of radio frequency (RF) filter products. It operates through the Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters segments. The Foundry Fabrication Services segment is composed of engineering review services and STC-MEMS foundry services.

