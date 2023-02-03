Atom Investors LP Sells 30,634 Shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Atom Investors LP reduced its stake in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,634 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP owned about 0.07% of Stereotaxis worth $89,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 4.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,189,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,514 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 47.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 893,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 289,012 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 1,006.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 798,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 726,000 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP lifted its stake in Stereotaxis by 19.4% in the second quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 724,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 117,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Stereotaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS opened at $2.29 on Friday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $5.38.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 56.49% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on Stereotaxis from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

