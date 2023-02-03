Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Trading Down 4.3%

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.71 and last traded at $25.75. Approximately 61,502 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 358,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.90.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on Atour Lifestyle in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Atour Lifestyle Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Atour Lifestyle Company Profile

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development.

