AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,450 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 44.3% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,252,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $717,926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,508,871 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 296.5% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,745,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783,340 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the third quarter worth about $122,863,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 855,303.6% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,510,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $157,419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,509,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 64.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,664,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347,706 shares during the last quarter. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of T stock opened at $20.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently -93.28%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

