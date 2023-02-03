Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

ATHM has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Autohome from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Autohome in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.93.

Autohome Stock Up 2.2 %

ATHM opened at $36.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.55. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $20.49 and a fifty-two week high of $40.89.

Institutional Trading of Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $259.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.41 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Autohome by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,165 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $690,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 95,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Autohome by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 13,067 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

