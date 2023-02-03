Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ALV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Autoliv Price Performance

ALV stock opened at $91.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $65.74 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.48 and its 200 day moving average is $79.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.70.

Autoliv Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Autoliv

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Autoliv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.32%.

In related news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $89,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Autoliv by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $862,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,031,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter worth about $3,817,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 397.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 13,234 shares during the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

