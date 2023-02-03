Avalanche Price Tops $21.27 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and approximately $540.13 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for about $21.27 or 0.00090970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00064003 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010565 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00024925 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004417 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 48.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 420,409,427 coins and its circulating supply is 315,003,437 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

