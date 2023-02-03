AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,029 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,061,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759,576 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,043,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,715,000 after acquiring an additional 228,867 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,140,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,516,000 after acquiring an additional 777,631 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,128,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,382,000 after purchasing an additional 128,518 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,488,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,230,000 after purchasing an additional 98,283 shares during the period. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Up 3.6 %

NYSE:AVB opened at $184.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.92. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $157.69 and a one year high of $259.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

