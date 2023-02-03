Avery Dennison Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th.

Avery Dennison has raised its dividend by an average of 9.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Avery Dennison has a dividend payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Avery Dennison to earn $9.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Avery Dennison Stock Down 2.6 %

AVY stock traded down $4.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.64. The stock had a trading volume of 169,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,155. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $151.62 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $186.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after buying an additional 566,938 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter valued at $25,665,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 426.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,323,000 after buying an additional 141,200 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 635.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 158,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,758,000 after buying an additional 136,781 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,817,000 after buying an additional 110,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on AVY shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Featured Stories

