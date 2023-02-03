Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Avery Dennison updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.15-$9.55 EPS.
Avery Dennison Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $6.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.84. 197,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,337. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.
Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.
Avery Dennison Company Profile
Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.
See Also
