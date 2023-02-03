Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. Avery Dennison updated its FY23 guidance to $9.15-9.55 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $9.15-$9.55 EPS.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $6.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $181.84. 197,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,337. Avery Dennison has a 1-year low of $151.62 and a 1-year high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

Institutional Trading of Avery Dennison

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,530,000 after buying an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVY shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.80.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.