Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Price Target Raised to $58.00 at B. Riley

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by B. Riley from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Aviat Networks from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aviat Networks presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVNW opened at $39.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.74. Aviat Networks has a 52-week low of $23.88 and a 52-week high of $39.80. The company has a market cap of $444.99 million, a P/E ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 1.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks ( NASDAQ:AVNW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $81.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 4.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aviat Networks by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Aviat Networks by 15.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after buying an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

