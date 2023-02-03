Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17, RTT News reports. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Avnet updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Avnet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Avnet stock opened at $46.95 on Friday. Avnet has a 1-year low of $35.45 and a 1-year high of $50.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVT. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Avnet in the third quarter worth about $595,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 6.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 142.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Avnet by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on AVT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.50.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

