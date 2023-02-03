Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Avnet updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $1.75-1.85 EPS.

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVT remained flat at $46.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 38,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.34. Avnet has a 52 week low of $35.45 and a 52 week high of $50.19.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is 13.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avnet

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $595,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Avnet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Avnet by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 142.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Avnet by 40.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Avnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.