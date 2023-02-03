AXA (EPA:CS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.20

AXA SA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €25.20 ($27.39) and traded as high as €28.75 ($31.25). AXA shares last traded at €28.62 ($31.10), with a volume of 2,947,329 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on CS. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($35.00) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €33.30 ($36.20) price objective on shares of AXA in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.96) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays set a €32.50 ($35.33) price target on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

