Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Lifted to “Buy” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $40.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $25.00.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AXTA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $30.29 to $35.19 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.54.

AXTA stock opened at $30.45 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a one year low of $20.66 and a one year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day moving average of $25.24.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

