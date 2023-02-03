Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Shares Down 5.5%

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) fell 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.05 and last traded at $70.21. 990,132 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 971,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXSM. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Axsome Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.36.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.59 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 582.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 208.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 627.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of novel therapies for the management of central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include AXS-05, AXS-07, AXS-12, and AXS-14 which are being developed for multiple pain and primary care indications. The company was founded by Herriot Tabuteau on January 12, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

