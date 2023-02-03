Ball (NYSE:BALL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share.

Ball Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE BALL traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,019,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,758. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.74. Ball has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $94.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Ball to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ball has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.13.

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $51.81 per share, with a total value of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 6,400 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,911,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $21,019,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $3,056,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $2,917,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $2,863,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

