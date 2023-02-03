Banco Santander S.A. Makes New $464,000 Investment in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 28.6% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth about $46,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN opened at $332.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $163.55 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.57. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $347.60.

A number of analysts recently commented on LIN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Linde from $344.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their price target on Linde to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.69.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.