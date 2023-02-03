Banco Santander S.A. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EIDO. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 10,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EIDO opened at $23.54 on Friday. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $25.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.26.

