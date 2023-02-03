Banco Santander S.A. Purchases 5,600 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FXI. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $230,605,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 4,443.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,961,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,020 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,801,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,807,000 after buying an additional 3,354,645 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,220 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26,331.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,907,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896,500 shares during the period.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $31.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $20.87 and a one year high of $38.90.

About iShares China Large-Cap ETF

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

