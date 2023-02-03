Banco Santander S.A. Sells 15,600 Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Banco Santander S.A. decreased its stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Rating) by 46.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HERO. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Cutler Group LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $20.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.44. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $27.96.
Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Cuts Dividend
