Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Affinity Investment Advisors LLC

Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 106,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up about 1.7% of Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1,356.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,390,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $615,788,000 after buying an additional 18,990,473 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,297,496 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 3,474.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in Bank of America during the first quarter worth $395,481,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Bank of America during the third quarter worth $159,465,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.88.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 13,604,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,175,777. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.23. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $29.31 and a 12-month high of $50.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $293.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

