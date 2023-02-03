Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 42.3% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.88.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Bank of America news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BAC traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $36.76. 14,608,643 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,219,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average of $34.23. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $294.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

