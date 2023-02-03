Bank of America Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $119.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Bank of America from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.25.

GOOGL opened at $107.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $149.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.65.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.16 per share, with a total value of $7,098,698.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

