Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) Sets New 52-Week High at $30.50

Bank of Georgia Group PLC (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.50.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
Bank of Georgia Group Company Profile
Bank of Georgia Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Investment Banking, and BNB. The Retail Banking segment provides consumer loans, mortgage loans, overdrafts, credit cards and other credit facilities, funds transfer, and settlement services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bank of Georgia Group (BDGSF)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.